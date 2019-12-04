Historic Rule Building to be renovated

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another historic building in downtown Amarillo is getting rejuvenated.

DJ Investment Realty, plans to turn the Rule Building into a hotel that will include more than 100 hotel rooms.

The is the same group that is working on the Barfield Hotel, will be in charge of this project.

The plan also includes changing the three-story annex that is next to the building into a banquet, entertainment, and conference venue.

This will also provide more than 100 parking spaces for guests and visitors.

“We’ve seen a lot of opportunity for people to travel through Amarillo already, or that come in for business and don’t stay very long and would like to stay longer and pursue more business, but they don’t have the amenities that they are accustomed to in other markets, and I think it brings in a whole other class of not only leisure travelers but business travelers to Amarillo,” said VP of Development for DJ Investment Realty, Todd Harmon.

The building was built back in 1927 by W.S. Rule.