CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released information regarding the last event in the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

According to a news release from the university, Gregory J. Wood will speak about “Anti-Union Workers and Conservative Backlash Politics during the 1937 Sit-Down Strikes” at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Blackburn Room in the Cornett Library for an event sponsored by the university’s Department of History and the Distinguished Lecture Series. Officials also said that a Zoom option is available.

Wood’s research focus is in labor activism, politics as well as the “emerging working-class conservative consensus of the 20th century,” the release said.

“Typically, U.S. historians explain the conservative backlash against modern liberalism as being more of a product of the 1960s and ‘70s,” Tim Bowman, an associate professor of history and head of the Department of History at West Texas A&M University, said in the release.

“Dr. Wood’s work shows that the modern conservative/liberal divide among the U.S. working class is, in fact, several decades older than many people realize… I think it’s important for students to know the history of politics in the U.S. so that they can have a better understanding of how our country has become as politically divided as it currently is today,” Bowman said. “The only way we, as a nation, can hope to get past our current political divisions is to try to understand their roots,” Bowman concluded.

