AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Services of Amarillo announced that it has postponed the Hispanic Resource Fair scheduled for Wednesday, March 9 due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The event, located at Azteca Music Hall, will be rescheduled at a later date, while the Vaccination Clinic and Mobile Mexican Consulate will still be available from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Azteca.