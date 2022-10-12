AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local organizations came together on Wednesday to recognize local Hispanic leaders.

Los Barrios de Amarillo, the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon and Awards Celebration today at the Civic Center.

The event was looking to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and recognize local leaders who work to serve the Hispanic community.

“This was such an amazing turnout, we normally have it at the Wesley Community Center gym because that is the heart of the barrio but it just kept growing and growing. More and more expressed interest so we moved it to the Civic Center and it was just so great to see so many people coming together and learning about the barrio,” said Mary Bralley, president of Los Barrios de Amarillo.

Awards at the celebration were presented to:

Isaiah Flores for Young Rising Star,

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum for Business Community Service,

Mary Bralley for Hispanic Women of the Year,

David Martinez for Hispanic Man of the Year

Christina and Isaac Rodarte for Lifetime Heart of the Barrio.

The national theme for the event was “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”