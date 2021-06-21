Hispanic Chamber of Commerce host annual Clasico Golf Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After taking a year off because of the pandemic, The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is back on the course looking to raise money for scholarships.

The organization hosted its annual Clasico Golf Tournament at the Commanche Trail Golf Course.

The year 39 teams signed up to play.

The group said this was one of its biggest turnouts.

You know we’re very thankful we were able to pull through this year and overcome, not overcome, but adapt to covid, and that everyone is out here in the community supporting each other so we’re very excited to have you all out here,” said Jennifer Anguiano, Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

On August 20, they are having their fajita festival at Star Light Ranch. They will continue the fun on October 7 with the Flavors De Amarillo Mariachi Festival.