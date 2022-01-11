Hilmar Cheese to host job fair in Dalhart, Jan. 12

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hilmar Cheese Company announced exciting new job opportunities for the new year. The company is set to host a job fair on Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Dalhart.

“We are excited to interview and extend jobs offers to qualified individuals right on the spot,” explained Stephanie Miller, Talent Acquisition Manager.

According to Hilmar, the company is a leader in high-quality American-style cheese and whey products and is giving individuals the chance to join the company, which will provide personal protective equipment including uniforms, a show allotment, and RX safety glasses is needed.

“Applicants can look at open positions and apply in advanced on the Hilmar Cheese Company website or complete their application at the job fair,” Miller shared. “We look forward to meeting great candidates who want to improve lives, build and advance their careers.”

The job fair is located at Hilmar Cheese Company (12400 US 385) in Dalhart, Texas and you can apply online here.