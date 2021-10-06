Hilmar Cheese Company to host job fair in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hilmar Cheese Company announced it will host a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the company’s processing facility located at 12400 US 385 in Dalhart.

“We are excited to interview and extend job offers to qualified individuals right on the spot,” explained Stephanie Miller, Talent Acquisition Manager.

Hilmar Cheese said it will hire for many different roles in manufacturing, such as forklift drivers and lab technicians. The company said besides good benefits, they offer opportunities for training, growth, and tuition reimbursement. They also informed a commuter stipend is available and all necessary personal protective equipment will be provided.

“Applicants can look at open positions and apply in advanced on the Hilmar Cheese Company website or complete their application at the hiring fair,” Miller shared. “We look forward to meeting great candidates who want to improve lives, build and advance their careers.”