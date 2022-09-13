DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hilmar Cheese Company announced that it will host a job fair on Wednesday at its facility in Dalhart, at 12400 US 385, from 1 p.m to 6 p.m., featuring interviews and potential job offers.

“Hilmar Cheese Company is a great place to grow your career,” said the company announcement of the fair, “with opportunities for training and advancement, a family atmosphere, strong company values, a commuter stipend and an excellent benefits package.”

Hilmar Cheese Company also noted that it provides “all personal protective equipment” to employees including a uniform, a shoe allotment, and prescription safety glasses if needed. Most positions in the company also include an indoor work environment.

For the job fair, Hilmar said that applicants will be able to apply online in advance to save time or apply at the job fair itself. Then, at the fair, applicants will participate in a pre-screening conversation followed by a possible interview with supervisors and managers.

More information on Hilmar Cheese Company can be found here. The company also previously held a job fair at the same location in June.