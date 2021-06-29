Hilmar Cheese to host ‘hiring fair’ on June 30 in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hilmar Cheese Company will host a “hiring fair” on Wednesday, June 30 from noon to 7 p.m. on the company’s facility at 12400 US 385 in Dalhart, according to a press release from Hilmar Cheese Co.

“We are excited to be able to interview and offer jobs on the spot,” explained Rudolph Jones, human resources manager for the Dalhart facility.

The release stated that Hilmar Cheese Company is growing and aims to provide their employees with opportunities to advance within the company. The company explained that they “provides a friendly family atmosphere, commuter stipend, training opportunities, tuition reimbursement and excellent benefits package.”

“Applicants can look at open positions and apply in advanced on the Hilmar Cheese Company website or complete their application at the hiring fair,” Jones shared. “We look forward to meeting great candidates who want to advance their careers.”

