AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For decades, the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center has provided meals and various services for less fortunate area seniors, even going so far as to deliver food for those who are mobility-challenged.

We’ve all heard the old saying that it’s better to give than receive, and every week, Monday through Friday, mobility-challenged seniors in the community get a hot meal thanks to the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center.

“We took out 54 meals and so A.D Williams and myself will split those 54 and then we’ll take those out,” said Warren Coble, Sr., Director of the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center.

The way it works, the meals are dropped off by the folks with Transformation Park, and then prepared and packaged by Hilltop volunteers.

“We go as far as Eastridge, Pleasant Valley, North Heights, Hamlet and we go southwest as far as 1200 South Travis,” Coble explained.

The meals are prepared in the kitchen and generally are comprised of a protein, vegetables and a dessert.

From there, it’s time to hit the Amarillo streets and get it into the hands of those who need it most.

“Money does not pay for the smile on somebody’s face when you give them a hand up. You know, helping them and things like that. You just – you can’t pay for that. And I think what it does for me, I think it makes my mom and dad really glad. I mean, they’re they’re gone to heaven and everything, but this is what they did,” Coble recalled.

Coble tells us in addition to the home deliveries, they also serve about 50 daily walk-ins as well.

“The thing that makes Hilltop run is the people that they don’t see. I’m people that they say behind the seeing if it weren’t for A.D. Williams and Doug Murkeldove, Miss Kim Gore and Louise Wooten and Anita Rubins,” Coble said about the team.

The Hilltop Senior Citizens Center is always taking volunteers, just call 806-376-9511.