AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the company, Hill’s Sport Shop is expected to reopen over the weekend after a two-month closure “to retool and reset,” after it was acquired by the Fairly family.

The company said that its grand reopening celebration will be at its location at 4021 Mockingbird Ln. on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and include lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with food from 575 Pizzeria and Tyler’s BBQ.

Regarding its ‘reset,’ Hill’s Sport Shop said that it aims to introduce Amarillo “to the newest innovations in every facet of cycling and bicycling accessories, and a staff that is well-known in the Amarillo bicycle community. Of particular focus will be the fast-growing revolution of electric bicycles (e-bikes).”

As noted by the company and in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, the 59-year-old business transferred from the Hills family to the Fairly family in part as “a labor of respect and appreciation for what Gene Hill, and later Kirk Hill, created.” The company evolved from a lawn mower and bicycle shop in 1964 to the largest bicycle shop in Amarillo.

“I think Amarillo will be surprised at what we’ve accomplished in the last 60 days”, said BC Sternenberg, the new general manager of Hill’s Sport Shop. “It is an incredibly state-of-the-art bicycle shop with very thoughtful leanings to the familiarity of what the community loved about Hill’s Sport Shop.”

In the announcement, Christian Fairly stated, “The Fairly Family is honored to carry on the Hill’s Sport Shop legacy.”