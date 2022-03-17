CLAYTON, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced that roads around the New Mexico state line have been closed because of severe weather.

According to a tweet from TxDOT’s Twitter account, officials said that US 87 and US 64 are closed at the New Mexico state line “due to severe weather and other factors.” Officials also said that services are unavailable in Clayton at this time.

“Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes or hold tight in Dalhart until the situation improves,” the tweet read.