AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Animal Health Commission there was a confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a backyard noncommercial flock in Carson County.

“So, on Dec. 8, the owners of this backyard flock started noticing sick and dying birds. At that point, they reached out to a local veterinarian to try to find out what was going on. Then it was actually Dec. 28, when they decided to test the birds for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza,” said Director of Emergency Management Holli Tietjen-Hale. “The next day is when we got confirmation from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, that it was indeed, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

In order to prevent other flocks in the area from getting the disease the reaming birds from the flock had to be euthanized.

“So, one of the things that we do per our protocols, when we do have a positive premises is we do surveillance, and what that entails is we go around in that area. What we’ll do is we’ll look for other folks that have backyard flocks,” said Tietjen-Hale. “We will just check in with them to make sure that they also don’t have a sick or dying birds. Also, really kind of start to educate them on biosecurity.”

Tietjen-Hale covered more on how this disease is passed on to backyard flocks.

“These birds, these backyard flocks are getting this virus from the wild and migratory birds. So, they’re picking it up from them. So, anytime you have a premises that has contact with wild migratory birds, that’s typically where they’re getting it,” she said.

Although Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been classified as zoonotic, Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital Dr. Merten Pearson said that there has yet to be cases of it getting passed to humans.

“As far as we know, there’s no evidence that it’s ever gotten into human and caused a problem. So, from where I sit, looking at people, it’s not a problem. It’s not something to be terrified of. No reason not to eat your chicken, it’s still good,” said Dr. Pearson. “You know, it’s still safe.”

You can find more information on Biosecurity measures for poultry owners here.

For information on Avian Influenza, you can head here.