AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Highland Park Independent School District Board of Trustees voted on multiple measures during Wednesday’s meeting surrounding a potential reduction in force due to a program change.

During the meeting, the board said that the district was seeing a significant decrease in enrollment prompting them to operate in a budget deficit. The board voted unanimously to adopt Superintendant Jimmy Hannon’s recommendation for a reduction in force due to a program change.

The board also approved a measure to declare the program change, implement the reduction in force, and determine the impacted employment areas in relation.

Hannon said there are two positions that would be considered as part of the reduction in force.

“One that would be recommended for the program change would be to consolidate the administration department at the elementary school, and two to eliminate the theatre arts program for the middle school and high school,” said Hannon.

During the meeting, many people spoke during public comment in an attempt to keep programs and staff in the district.

“Cutting the humanities deprives students of a chance to develop crucial skills not just for college, or a career, but for life,” said one speaker during public comment.

Hannon said the district only identified the areas they need to consolidate positions and any non-renewal actions for employees would come at a later board meeting. He also said extracurriculars like speech and debate and one-act play will still be offered by the district with the remaining staff assuming those teaching roles.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Hannon spoke about the potential of a measure like this, stating that a number of factors have impacted certain programs more than others.

Hannon said that the district’s administration and board have been evaluating programs in comparison to employment, seeing how the district can better align staffing with district needs.