Highland Park ISD to return to in-person classes; says virtual learning no longer a choice

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Highland Park ISD announced Monday that the district will be returning to in-person classes and that virtual learning will no longer be a choice.

In a letter to parents posted on the district’s website, HPISD administration said it has been reviewing student performance and attendance data from the first five weeks of school and believes it is in the best interest of all HPISD students return to in-person, on-campus instruction.

The data revealed that virtual online instruction has not been successful for many of our students and the added burden placed on our teachers is unsustainable. Jimmy Hannon | Highland Park ISD Superintendent

HPISD said it will return to in-person, on-campus instruction for all students on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

A grace period, ending on Oct. 13, has been established to allow parents of students affected by the decision time to evaluate education options, and determine which is best for them.

It is the district’s belief that in-person instruction is and remains the best method for a child’s learning and social-emotional growth. We look forward to welcoming all our Highland Park Hornets back to the classroom. Students and staff will be expected to follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines established in the return to school plan. However, should you choose to pursue alternative means of education for your child, we wish everyone the most success. Jimmy Hannon | Highland Park ISD Superintendent

The district listed a partial list of available educational possibilities as:

Come to school for in-person learning

Withdrawl to homeschool

Utilize the Texas Virtual Academy or other online school

HPISD said the district will continue to place students who are quarantined and confirmed positive with COVID-19 into remote instruction for the required period of time.

Campus administration will be contacting all virtual students in the next few days to discuss the steps needed to return students back to school.

