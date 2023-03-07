AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Highland Park Independent School District Board of Trustees is expected to vote on multiple measures during Wednesday’s meeting surrounding a potential reduction in force due to a program change.

According to the meeting agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Highland Park ISD’s Administration Building, located at 15300 Amarillo Blvd. E, the board is expected to vote on a measure, considering Superintendent Jimmy Hannon’s recommendation “for a reduction in force due to a program change.”

The board is then expected to vote on an additional measure to adopt a resolution that, if approved, would declare a program change, implement a reduction in force because of the program change and determine the impacted employment areas in relation to the force reduction, according to the agenda.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Hannon spoke about the potential of a measure like this, stating that a number of factors have impacted certain programs more than others.

While Hannon did not specify at that time what programs may be impacted, he did say that the district’s administration and board have been evaluating programs in comparison to employment, seeing how the district can better align staffing with district needs. Hannon said that this could require programs to be eliminated and the reassignment of some staff to different positions.

Hannon said at the time that the administration has contacted the employees most likely to be impacted by this measure, but that no decision has been made as to which employment areas will be impacted.

Wednesday’s agenda also consists of a report surrounding information on a future bond election, along with measures for conducting a joint election with Potter County.