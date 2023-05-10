AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College announced that eight students from the Highland Park Independent School District are expected to graduate with both their high school and Amarillo College diplomas later this month.

According to a news release from the college, Highland Park ISD has participated in the college’s Diplomas and Degrees program for 14 years, with eight students also graduating from Amarillo College this year and transferring to other programs, including:

Mercedes Harton will attend Colorado State University and major in zoology

Johnathan Hoang will attend Texas Tech University and major in computer engineering

Sarah Hooper will attend the University of Texas and major in biochemistry

Kierra Kosechata will attend Amarillo College and Austin Community College and major in biology and nursing

Johnny Lam will attend the University of Texas and major in pre-medicine/neuroscience

Braylee Lewis will attend Texas Tech University and major in chemical engineering

Tiffany Lunde will attend West Texas A&M University and major in education

Binh Nguyen will attend the University of Texas and major in economics

According to the release, the program from Amarillo College allows ninth-graders to enroll in dual-credit classes through the college, allowing the students to earn a full associate degree by their senior year. The program includes 18 area high schools but was piloted with Highland Park ISD in 2009.

According to the release, 206 students throughout the area have completed the program, with 192 students currently completing the program.

“At Highland Park High School, we are very thankful for our partnership with Amarillo College,” said school counselor Rala Underwood. “The Diplomas & Degrees program has allowed our students to challenge themselves academically and emotionally. This program has prepared our students with a strong foundation to be successful at a four-year university. Over the last 10 years, the Amarillo College faculty and staff have welcomed our students, guided our students, and prepared our students for success. All graduates of the program are grateful for this opportunity.”

According to the release, Amarillo College’s spring commencement ceremonies are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday at the Amarillo Civic Center, with a total of 54 area high school seniors being expected to take part in the festivities.