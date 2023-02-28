AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Highland Park Independent School District Superintendent Jimmy Hannon has released a statement regarding staffing and programs within the district.

According to Superintendent Hannon, over the last few years, the district has seen a significant decrease in the number of students enrolled in Highland Park, and that reduced number of students has significantly impacted certain school programs more than others and has reduced the district’s budget for maintenance and operations.

He went on to say student preferences and participation in programs have shifted over time and therefore, the administration and Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees have been evaluating district programs in comparison to staff and employment areas so that they can more accurately align personnel with district needs.

The realignment will require the elimination of certain programs, the reassignment of some staff to different positions, and a reduction in and a reduction in expenditures commensurate with anticipated enrollment.

Hannon said this process involves several difficult decisions but as responsible stewards of the HPISD’s finite resources, the administration and board are analyzing which programs may need to be reduced or eliminated due to decreased student participation.

He added this may mean that some employment positions, including administration, faculty, and staff, will need to be consolidated or even eliminated. HPISD will attempt to find new assignments for employees affected by these actions as positions become available.

The release went on to say the district must take the initial steps, however, to implement a reduction in force for some certified contract positions and should a reduction in force be needed, it is the district policy to consider all qualified employees for other assignments as those positions become available.

Hannon added the administration has contacted the employees most likely to be affected.

Hannon said that no final decision has been made on whether to implement a reduction in force or which employment areas will be affected if one is undertaken and says for that reason and out of respect for the employees who may be affected, the HPISD will not provide further comments on this on-going personnel matter.