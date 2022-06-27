AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Region 16 Education Service Center recently announced that the Highland Park Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has been named the 2022 Outstanding School Board of the Year for Region 16.

This comes after the Region 16 Education Service Center honored Darryl Flusche, the superintendent for the Canyon Independent School District, as the 2022 Region 16 Superintendent of the Year.

According to a news release from Region 16, school boards that are nominated to represent their regions will have the opportunity to be named one of five Texas Honor Boards. One of the Texas Honor Boards will be chosen as the state’s outstanding school board.

“Highland Park ISD is an innovative and forward-thinking board that puts kids first,” Troy Seagler, the Region 16 associate executive director, said in the release. “We’re very confident they will represent Region 16 well at the next level.”

According to the release, various criteria were considered when selecting the region’s school board of the year. These criteria included:

Function as a policy-making body

Adherence to adopted board policies

Support for educational performance

Support for education improvement projects and school transformation

Commitment to a code of ethics

Provision of financial support for the school system

Participation in workshops and improvement programs

Placement of the welfare of children above personal or political motives

Public relations efforts

Maintenance of harmonious and supportive relationships among board members

All the nominees, including Highland Park ISD, will represent Region 16 at the 2022 TASA/TASB Convention in December.