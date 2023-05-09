AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to help ease inflation, the hikes are helping those with Certificates of Deposit or CDs and bonds. These rates are helping these investments mature and allowing those investing in them to make more on those returns.

Senior Investment Officer at Amarillo National Bank, Matt Ramsey said in March of last year the Fed started to react to high inflation and raised the interest rates by 5%.

He said this is benefitting savers.

“Were used to, savers had a lower rate because of where interest rates were set, now they have the opportunity to make a higher rate of savings, earn a higher rate of savings, earn a higher rate of interest,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey said they believe rates will be at this level for a while.

“The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the 10th time last week, we think they are probably done for a while and we think they are going to pause and let the work they have done so far bring inflation down, which means to investors that interest rates should be at these levels for a while,” said Ramsey.

Vanessa Alcantar, customer service supervisor said the great thing about CDs is that you are locked in for the term that you currently selected.

“So, if the rates do change throughout that term, you do not have to worry, because you are guaranteed that rate for the life of your term,” said Alcantar.

Ramsey said that bonds come with a host of risks and get priced every day and they react to two things.

“One, credit quality, and two, interest rate changes. So when you invest in bonds, you need to be aware of these risks, when you invest in CDs… when you invest in CDs, you lock your money for a term and earn a specified interest rate,” said Ramsey.

Alcantar added CDs are a great way to save up for a large purchase or save for retirement.

Alcantar said currently as of May 9th, ANB is offering a 5% APY on a six-month CD.

For those looking to open a Certificate of Deposit at Amarillo National Bank, there are a few requirements:

It’s a $1,000 minimum balance to open and terms range from 30 days to 60 months, there is a 10-day grace period at maturity for changes. Funds in a CD can be withdrawn at any time, however, withdrawals made before maturity are subject to a penalty, which is half the term’s interest that would have accrued.