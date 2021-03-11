Higher gas prices and supply issues ahead of Spring Break

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As demand for gasoline increases ahead of Spring Break, drivers could see higher prices at the pump and possibly some supply issues.

AAA said earlier this week that even though gas prices increased across the U.S., Texas was in the top 10 least expensive markets. According to Gasbuddy, the price for regular gasoline in Amarillo averaged $2.57 per gallon on Thursday night.

Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association President Judy Stark said crude oil was nearly $65 per barrel on Thursday. She said the increase in oil prices is one reason for higher gas prices but other causes include Spring Break travel and Texas’ recent extreme winter weather event.

“What you’re going to see during spring break is going to be a supply and demand issue. What happens is like any other seasonal effect that you have. You’re going to see an increase in prices and that happens with the supply that’s going to, whether it’s your gasoline stations, wherever you fill up, they will have to increase their price to retain their return on their investment. So that’s a very short-term seasonal effect.”

Stark said refineries faced issues with production due to the recent deep freeze.

“I know for a fact that some of the refineries had some difficulty during that really cold weather and I do know the Phillips refinery had a few issues and I have no doubt that the Valero did,” Stark added. “They’re all back up to speed right now and I think we can see a good movement from here on out.”

On Tuesday, Toot’n Totum gave a statement on fuel shortages to MyHighPlains.com. It reads as follows:

“Everyone is trying to get fuel in their tanks to be ready for the Spring Break weekend which starts this Friday. That is causing a demand for fuel which is greater than the refineries can supply because they are still having supply issues stemming from not being able to get crude during the storm. This is not going to cause a city-wide shortage of fuel and most companies are running loads as quickly as they can as the allocation from the refineries permits. You will probably continue to see a few outages as everyone works to get back to normal.” -Melinda Batchelor, Toot’n Totum Director of Communications

Stark said higher oil and gas prices are good for local producers, especially compared to prices at the start of the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, our industry was devastated. We went negative value for the first time in history because there was too much oil and it got dumped,” Stark said. “It caused the price of oil to go negative, to negative $30 a barrel.”

However, there is a downside for drivers when they head to the pump. Stark said most drivers will spend about $18 more each week on gas, based on the price of oil.

“I think I can sacrifice $18 a week to see good returns to the economy and to people, and restaurants, and people that have lost jobs. So for me, it’s a small price to pay,” Stark said.

As people begin to travel more, Stark said she does not expect gas prices to increase much more in the short-term.

“I think we’re all ready for things to get back to normal but in the near future, I don’t see massive increases in the price of gasoline per gallon,” Stark added. “I think we’ve had a quick upturn, more than I thought but I think ultimately we kind of will reach a plateau very quickly.”

According to AAA, Monday’s national average was nearly 40 cents more expensive compared to a year ago, which was right before state lockdowns and working and learning from home started.