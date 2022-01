AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Update: Crews responded to a grass fire near Western and the Amarillo Blvd on the north side of the road.

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department said the fire is under control as of around 12:30 p.m. and crews are currently mopping up hot spots.

AFD said there were 5 engines and 5 grass rigs that were called out to the scene at 11:52 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.