High temperatures impacting substations according to Xcel Energy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Triple-digit temperatures are making an impact on a critical source we use each day, electricity.

Xcel Energy said the extreme heat is impacting substations in Amarillo and places in New Mexico.

The company is asking residents to limit their electricity usage over the next few days, that way substations are not reaching their capacity each day.

Several substations reached their limits on Thursday, July 9, but crews were able to reroute power flows and make adjustments that kept the stations operational.

“We’ve really stepped up investments in new capacity in these cities and have alleviated many of the concerns already,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “But some of these projects are not complete, so anything customers can do to cut back is helpful and it also helps them prevent a spike in their monthly bills.”

Wes Reeves, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy said, “We’re seeing these peak times last for hours on end so there’s not a lot of give in the system when everything’s at capacity like that so we’re just reminding folks that it’s a really hot time. We all know that but it does stress the electrical system as well and it can really help us out if everyone just watches how they’re using electricity.”

Reeves said the supply of electricity is just fine. They have only had minor issues with some facilities but they are in high growth areas.

More from MyHighPlains.com: