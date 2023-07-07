AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After a temperate start to the summer season, soaring temperatures have arrived in Texas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites extreme heat as one of the most common and preventable weather-related causes of death in the United States, so people need to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related stress especially if someone is taking medication, according to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

“There are certain medications that affect the ability of the body to cool off such as antidepressants, beta-blockers, thiazides, or other drugs like decongestants that we may use for nasal congestion,” said Eric MacLaughlin, Pharm.D., chair of pharmacy practice at TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy. “Decongestants may work great for congestion; they cause constriction of blood vessels in the nose. They also do that in other areas of the body, so you might not be able to dissipate heat well.”

MacLaughlin added other medications such as antihistamines can cause what is called an anticholinergic effect, or a drying effect. These medications are for patients with a runny nose or watery runny eyes from allergies, but they can also dry a person out. There are a lot of medications that have anticholinergic effects.

MacLaughlin cautioned that patients should not stop taking medications during the heat of the summer.

“Continue taking your medication,” he said. “What I would really do is try to mitigate risk factors for heat-related illness. Go out in the early morning; don’t go out in the middle of the day. Make sure you stay hydrated.”

MacLaughlin said people should always keep sun protection top of mind.

Courtesy: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

“There are certain classes of medications that can actually cause you to burn easier,” he said. “Some of those same medicines like thiazide diuretics can cause photosensitivity and make you burn easier in the sun. Oral contraceptives can do that. Certain medications we use for acne called retinoids can cause easier burning in the sun.”

MacLaughlin reminded patients to consult a pharmacist if they have questions about the risk factors associated with medications and heat-related illness.

MacLaughlin added storing medication during the hot summer months takes extra consideration.

“I would definitely recommend not storing medication in the heat,” he said. “For instance, keeping medications in the car or a purse that is out in the sun is not a good idea as they could break down and not be effective. Some medications can also break down with light exposure. Medications should typically be stored at room temperature and away from heat or humidity; others require refrigeration.”

Rodney Young, M.D., professor and regional chair of the TTUHSC School of Medicine Department of Family Medicine at the Amarillo campus, recommended drinking plenty of water before, during, and after going out in the heat. If you start to feel like you’re overheating, he suggested getting the skin wet and sitting in front of a fan. That will help with cooling the body down. Wear hats and loose-fitting, light-colored clothing that breathes well and wicks moisture away from the skin. Seek shade and take plenty of breaks to avoid overdoing it.

Young said signs and symptoms of heat-related illness include sweating an unusually large amount or a surprisingly small amount when you would expect to sweat more, palpitations or a rapid heart rate, nausea, sometimes with abdominal pain, muscle cramps, malaise (unusual fatigue), confusion, poor concentration, lethargy, headache, and irritability.

TTUSHC said in case of a heat-related emergency, call 911.