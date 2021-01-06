High Speed chase going through multiple counties ends peacefully

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, Jalen Landers, age 27, of Forest Hill in Tarrant County, fled from police during a stop and a chase started in Oldham County and went into Potter, Randall, and Armstrong.

Police deployed spike strips and successfully stopped the vehicle west of Goodnight.

According to APD, Landers had five felony warrants out of Fort Worth PD, as well as blue warrants.

According to Sgt. Barkley, Landers has other pending charges.

Landers along with Alaric Scott, age 21, and Ashley Wilburn, age 32, were taken into custody without further incident.

Charges include Evading in a vehicle (felony), possession of marijuana, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.