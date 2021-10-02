High school bands come together for High Plains Marching Festival

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local high school bands came together at the Dick Bivins Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2 for the High Plains Marching Festival.

Amarillo ISD said the event gives students the chance to perform their UIL marching show at the stadium and receive feedback on their performances. All bands in the contest are reviewed by seven judges who “offer constructive comments covering music performance, marching technique, percussion and drumline, color guard, and drum major direction.”

After the preliminary round, AISD said the top 8 bands will return in the evening for the second round of the contest and the HPMF Grand Champion will be selected.

The district informed the HPMF has value for students as a pre-UIL evaluation since it provides them feedback on their progress and evaluates the collective results of the band.

AISD said after the contest, staff and students can consider all comments and prepare for the last week of practice before the UIL Marching Band contest happening on Oct. 16.