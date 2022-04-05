AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High Plains Water District (HPWD) recently announced they have measured approximately 1,333 observation wells in the Ogallala and EdwardsTrinity (High Plains) Aquifers during early 2022 to determine the water level changes since 2021.

The HPWD water level measurements for the Ogallala/Edwards-Trinity Aquifer for the 16-counties in 2022 show an average decline of -0.63 feet and an average saturated thickness of 53 ft, according to HPWD. For a map illustration of water level changes, visit here.

HPWD reportedly began in 2021 measuring estimates of saturated thickness, and five-year and 10-year water level changes anywhere within the 16-county service area using the interactive map. This is a tool that provides estimated aquifer information anywhere the user clicks.

For more information on water levels, visit here.