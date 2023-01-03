LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting Tuesday, the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District will begin making annual water level measurements throughout the district, measuring the impact of the pumping from aquifers in the district in 2022.

The High Plains Underground Water Conservation District, which began in March 1951, consists of all or portions of 16 counties throughout the High Plains, serving an area of 11,850 square miles. The counties served include:

Potter County;

Randall County;

Deaf Smith County;

Armstrong County;

Parmer County;

Castro County;

Swisher County;

Floyd County;

Hale County;

Lamb County;

Bailey County;

Cochran County;

Hockley County;

Lubbock County;

Crosby County;

Lynn County.

Officials with the district will begin their 2023 water level measurements Tuesday in Deaf Smith, Castro and Parmer counties. Residents should be on the lookout for marked Ford trucks and field tech uniforms.

Officials said that water level measurements are made in a network of more than 1,400 privately owned water wells that are used for observation.

Residents are asked to follow the district on social media and on their website to see where they will conduct measurements. For more information, visit the district’s website or call 806-762-0181.

