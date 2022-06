AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The High Plains Thunderbirds Club (HPTC) presented a check for over $5,000 to Martha’s Home Saturday.

This is the 20th anniversary of the HPTC’s partnership with the organization since 2002.

Every spring, the HPTC hosts a spring car show to support Martha’s Home with all proceeds from the show being given to the home.

Martha’s Home is a temporary shelter for women and children who are homeless, they currently have five homes.