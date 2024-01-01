AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The New Year offers a clean slate to many people and brings feelings of joy and hope for the upcoming year.

According to the Associated Press, some of the most common resolutions that people share with them include living a healthier lifestyle exercising more, eating healthy, losing weight, consuming less alcohol and smoking less.

Connor Mclean shared that his New Year’s resolution is to focus on personal growth.

“I’m working on being a better friend to my friends,” said Mclean.” “Trying to exit hermit mode, honestly. Definitely starting my entrepreneurial ship, trying to get that going. Because working nine to five every day, it kind of wears and tears. So being your own boss is a good thing.”

Business ventures for Mclean include becoming a martial arts instructor and helping people heal.

“I want to be a martial arts instructor specifically for Wing Chun,” said Mclean. “So, I’m working on that right now with my best friend, and also want to open up my own Reiki healing practice.”

Priscilla Flores shared that this year she wants to be more family-oriented.

“We’re trying to be more family out here together, have more time bring more cars out,” said Flores. “We’re just trying to be more family oriented and get the low riders out here get known out here in Amarillo.”

Last year Flores said they did a lot and want to do more in the community this year.

“We’re trying to do more and more every year, last year, we did the Christmas cruise, we did the Toys for Tots this year,” said Flores. We’re trying to get better and better on Sixth Street trying to get six feet on a map out here.”

According to social psychologist Omid Fotuhi who spoke with the Associated Press the best way to achieve resolutions includes determining goals based on who you are now, letting go of out-of-date goals, and using goals as a tool to help you grow and get started.