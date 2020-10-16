High Plains getting more resources for hospitals to combat COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As our numbers continue to rise here in the Texas Panhandle, Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that more resources are coming to help out local hospitals.

The Department of State Health Services has deployed 171 medical personnel to the High Plains, and an additional 100 personnel will arrive by Sunday. DSHS has also deployed 100 IV pumps, 56 ventilators, and 25 oxygen concentrators to the region.

Governor Abbott said the additional medical personnel, supplies, and PPE surged to the Panhandle and South Plains will help these communities care for patients and contain the spread of this virus.

Dr. Michael Lamanteer, BSA Chief Medical Officer said some of the resources that the governor is sending in will be used for everyday patient care.

“So, we are trying to make sure that we don’t have other operations halted which are our critical surgeries for our patients that have emergent and semi-emergent needs, that have the need or have cancer surgeries or cardiac procedures or anything that is partially putting them in harm’s way if we can’t maintain normal business operations,” said Dr. Lamanteer.

This week, Amarillo returned to Level Red COVID-19 stress status after the area hospitalization rate reached over 12%.

If seven consecutive days had passed with the trauma service area’s hospitalization rate above 15%, the area would have to roll back the occupancy rate from 75% to 50%. Currently, the High Plains hospitalization rate is sitting at 13.38%.

More from MyHighPlains.com: