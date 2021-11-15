High Plains Food Bank to host annual Turkey Run

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A number of Amarillo residents will be participating in the High Plains Food Bank’s Turkey Run and donation Tuesday afternoon, raising money and awareness for the food bank as the holiday season approaches.

According to a news release from the organization, approximately 15-20 runners from Amarillo National Bank will depart from the bank’s health club lobby in downtown Amarillo at approximately 12 p.m. and will run to the High Plains Food Bank, located at 815 Ross. Runners are expected to arrive between 12:15 and 12:20 p.m.

The purpose of the annual event is to “provide critical funds to support feeding local individuals and families” who struggle with food insecurity throughout the holidays. This is the ninth time the food bank is hosting the event.

For more information about the High Plains Food Bank, visit this website.