AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the High Plains Food Bank (HPFB) partnered with The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) aiming to help children by providing no-cost meals for the summer.

The SFSP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State

by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) said the HPFB.

According to an HPFB press release, this is for children 18 and younger and also enrolled students with disabilities no older than 21. HPFB said this will help children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals aim to offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.

“Local children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow, and succeed in life,” said Maribel Sotelo Director of Kids Cafe. “With nearly 2-million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”

For more information on the High Plains Food Bank and a list of summer meal sites, visit here.