High Plains Food Bank shut down operations temporarily due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank has shut down operations after positive cases of COVID-19 at the main warehouse.

This has been a record-setting time for the High Plains Food Bank. Zack Wilson, executive director of the High Plains Food Bank said in just the month of June, they distributed one million pounds of food. That went to nearly 12,000 households across 29 counties on the High Plains.

Tuesday was the first day the High Plains Food Bank operations were shut down. That was so the health department could do contact tracing from the staff who tested positive. Currently, there is no clear timeline for when the High Plains Food Bank will resume operations.

“We want to put safety first of our staff and our volunteers who were here this week and prioritize that, but then we also know the huge need that COVID-19 has brought into the Texas Panhandle and those who have really needed food assistance,” said Wilson.

The High Plains Food Bank does have contingency plans they can put in place after they hear more guidance from the health department.

Wilson said the best way to help the High Plains Food Bank at this time is to keep those who are sick in your thoughts and prayers, and once operations restart, donate food for the upcoming holiday season.

This shutdown is not affecting the Kids Cafe Kitchen and the meals that are provided for at-risk children in our area.

The High Plains Food Bank said they are not taking food donations at this time since no one is at the warehouse to process the food. They say if you are looking to help at this time, monetary donations would be best.

To find out how to donate or help the High Plains Food Bank, click the following link website.

