High Plains Food Bank sets record-breaking distributing numbers for month of June

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saying it was a busy month of June at the High Plains Food Bank is quite an understatement. The food bank set new records as their food distribution across the Texas Panhandle reached an immaculate seven figures.

Coronavirus has severely impacted the Texas Panhandle, so much in fact that the High Plains Food Bank did a record amount by distributing 1.1 million pounds of food over the past 30 days in June. They also served 11,000 households, which was another record.

“The need as we all know is out there,” High Plains Food Bank executive director Zack Wilson said. “I’ve always said if we had enough food and funds we can easily distribute 1 million pounds of food in a month and we’ve done that.”

Executive director Zack Wilson says the need continues to increase across the 29 counties they serve continues to grow, but thanks to donors, grants and other sources, the food bank was able to send out the equivalent to 27 and a half truckloads of food last month with more help on the way.

“It is really telling of what we have seen going on here. That’s a huge jump in a matter of months so we need to help combat that.”

In total the High Plains Food Bank has distributed over 2 million pounds of food across the area since March.

They are also shorthanded and in need of volunteer help.

“We have opened our doors back up to volunteers,” Wilson said. “We’re following all the safety protocols, but the volunteers are the backbone of what we do.

For anyone wanting to donate or volunteer, contact the High Plains Food Bank at 806-374-8562. Those interested can also visit, www.hpfb.org, or go to the High Plains Food Bank Facebook page.

