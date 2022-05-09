HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank is hosting a qualifying event for seniors to sign up for a monthly food box on May 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nazarene Family Church on 1410 La Plata St in Hereford.

The HPFB said eligible seniors 60 years of age and older, who meet the household income requirements, can sign up for a monthly food box valued at $60 – $70 including a 2-pound block of commodity cheese.

“We are excited to be expanding to more surrounding counties in the Texas Panhandle such as Hereford,” said Nichole Huddleston, CSFP Coordinator of High Plains Food Bank. “This program will help provide much needed food staples for low-income seniors.”

The HPFB said qualifying seniors must bring an acceptable form of identification including:

Driver’s License

State ID Card

Birth Certificate

Permanent Resident Card

Passport

Military ID

Refugee Visa

Baptismal Certificate

Health Card

The High Plains Food Bank also said that applicants are allowed to self-declare their income. Applicants must also provide the names, birthdays, and income of any additional residents in their home to determine eligibility.

More information for the Senior Adult Food Program can be found here.