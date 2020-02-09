High Plains Food Bank receives donations from Lipscomb County 4-H program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Thousands of 4-H clubs across the nation hosted “Souper Bowl” food drives to help fight hunger.

The 4-H program of Lipscomb County decided to do its part in fighting local hunger by giving donated food items they collected to those in need.

According to the High Plains Food Bank, one in seven people in our area struggle with food insecurity, and one in five are children.

This year, Texas 4-H partnered up with local 4-H programs to take part in a nationwide movement to fight hunger.

“Some of the main projects in 4-H include food and nutrition, community service and citizenship,” Bailee Wright, District One 4-H Specialist, explained.

Roxanna Matthews, a 4-h project assistant for Lipscomb County said they try their hardest to represent their program’s morals.

“Service projects is something that I have really pushed for these kids because it is so important to be able to serve people, ” Matthews said.

After receiving an e-mail about participating in the movement, Matthews said it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

“In December we got an email in the office asking 4-H to participate in the super bowl of caring and we put it to a vote in two of our 4-H groups and they unanimously voted to take part in this,” Matthews stated.

Kids in Lipscomb County’s 4-h program went door to door asking for non-perishable food items that will eventually be given to someone in need.

“We gathered about 274 meals for the high plains food bank,” Matthews stated.

For the High Plains Food bank, it is not the size of the town that counts, but the heart and dedication shown.