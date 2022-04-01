AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the High Plains Food Bank announced Friday that the entity will receive $2.28 million through the state’s Food Bank Capacity Building grant program.

According to a news release, the grant program is funded through state funds from Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery fund established through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The aim of this program is to increase food bank infrastructure throughout the state, helping enhance the ability of food banks to respond to natural disasters, public health emergencies and other future crises.

“Texas food banks are an integral part of the response during times of disaster, especially these last two years,” Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said in the release. “Multiple crises continue to strain the ability of food banks to meet increased demand, particularly in rural and other underserved communities. This investment in our food bank infrastructure and distribution networks will ensure our ability to continue responding to the needs of Texans.”

Officials with the High Plains Food Bank said that the funds they receive will be used locally for facility expansion as well as overall infrastructure improvements.

“ARPA funding will allow us to increase our capacity to provide food to more individuals and families facing food insecurity across the Texas Panhandle,” Zack Wilson, executive director of HPFB, said in the release. “This incredible investment in our infrastructure means we will be better positioned to serve more food-insecure neighbors during times of increased need due to natural disasters, pandemics, economic crisis, and more while continuing to direct 96% of donor gifts directly to food and feeding programs.”