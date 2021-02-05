High Plains Food Bank receives $50,000 grant support from Bank of America

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bank of America, Friday, announced High Plains Food Bank as a Neighborhood Champion, a recognition that includes both grant funding and leadership training.

The High Plains Food Bank was selected in recognition of its longstanding commitment to fighting food insecurity in the region and as part of the program, the food bank will receive $50,000 in flexible grant funding and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector.

Zack Wilson, High Plains Food Bank executive director said they are grateful to receive this grant so they can continue to support their efforts in helping with food insecurity on the High Plains.

Wilson said that the money will go towards feeding those that use the Kids Cafe as they are getting closer to spring.

“We have seen a tremendous growth where we are providing from 600 to 800 before the pandemic started in March 2020 to well over 1,000 to 1,200 meals a day now,” said Wilson.

To assist communities during the pandemic, Bank of America awarded over $400,000 to nine local nonprofits across Amarillo in 2020.

Since the program’s inception last year, Bank of America has invested $4.2 million dollars in 84 organizations within 42 communities through the Neighborhood Champions program.

According to Bank of America, the Neighborhood Champions program is invitation-only for nonprofits who are poised to take their work to the next level.