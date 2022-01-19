High Plains Food Bank receives $250,000 donation from AIG Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the High Plains Food Bank announced that it has received a $250,000 donation from the AIG Foundation to continue the food bank’s mission throughout the Texas Panhandle.

According to a news release from the food bank, the $250,000 donation from the AIG Foundation comes from the $2 million contribution the foundation made to Feeding America, helping communities “disproportionately impacted by food insecurity.”

“High Plains Food Bank is grateful to the AIG Foundation for its commitment to helping communities with the greatest needs,” Zack Wilson, the executive director of the High Plains Food Bank, said in the release. “We have seen the need increase 26% since the pandemic began and we are serving nearly 10,000 households a month across the Texas Panhandle. With AIG’s support, we will be able to provide more meals to our neighbors who struggle to put food on their tables.”

Officials say the money will go to helping combat hunger in the community, continue the food bank’s efforts to feed families and children as well as help individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It goes without saying that 2020 raised extraordinary difficulties for the communities where we live, work and serve our customers. Our company is committed to helping individuals, businesses, and communities prepare for and respond to times of uncertainty,” Laura Gallagher, AIG’s global head of corporate citizenship and president of the AIG Foundation, said in the release. “As we address the challenges presented by the pandemic going forward, as well as the traumatic events that exposed the depth of inequality that continues to affect our society, the AIG Foundation aims to make a meaningful impact by providing pandemic relief for basic needs.”

For more information about the High Plains Food Bank, visit its website.