High Plains Food Bank re-opening its doors to volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Despite the ongoing pandemic, the High Plains Food Bank is wanting to re-open its doors to volunteers as it continues to distribute close to a million pounds of food each month.

Prior to March, the High Plains Food Bank experienced 4,000 hours a week of volunteers coming to help. Since COVID-19 revved up, the food bank temporarily postponed their volunteer operation due to safety reasons. As the demand for food distribution continues to be high, they are in need of help.

“One partner went from serving 1,000 individuals a week is now serving 7,000 a week,” HPFB executive director Zack Wilson said. “So the need is great and we want everyone to be a part of that.”

Wilson also wants those to know, for anyone concerned to volunteer, safety precautions will be in place.

“We’ll have all the safety precautions here. From wearing a mask to gloves to hand sanitizer, we’ll have everything that you need,” Wilson said. “The size or groups will be eight to 12, with 12 being the maximum. We’ll also make sure everything is spread out.”

Volunteer hours differ during the week from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There also evening spots from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

To sign up and volunteer visit the HPFB website, or call the office at 806-374-8562.

