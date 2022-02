AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tonight, Feb. 21 the High Plains Food Bank (HPFB) has partnered up with Raising Cane’s for a fundraiser to fight hunger in the Texas Panhandle.

According to the HPFB, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 15% of your purchase at Raising Cane’s will be donated to the High Plains Food Bank.