AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — September is Hunger Action Month for Feeding America and the High Plains Food Bank.

This month, the HPFB is asking people to wear orange to raise awareness about hunger in our community, and volunteer.

The HPFB works year-round to meet crucial food insecurity needs across the High Plains. Marketing and Communications Director Zivorad Filipovic said right now, their biggest need for September is volunteers.

“We can’t do the work that we do without people that come here with groups or as individuals to help us sort pack and get those boxes ready to distribute to our agencies across the Panhandle, and so that’s been a big need,” Filipovic said. “Another need has been monetary donations.”

He said right now, $1 can provide up to 13 meals for people who are food insecure across the 29 counties the food bank serves.

“Ever since COVID, the last few years have been tough, especially with inflation on families,” Filipovic said. “So the food prices, gas prices, you know, electric bills, things going up for families across the panhandle, we’ve seen an increased need, as far as people trying to figure out where they can get resources and help.”

That’s where their network of 140 agencies that can help people directly with food from the HPFB comes in, because the need isn’t going anywhere.

“Looking into the fall months, I believe we’re going to have just the same need we’ve had over the summer. As families have gone back to school, we’re able to help those kids that are in some of those schools with like, Kids Cafe program and programs that we have in place that can make sure that everybody in in those families has enough to eat.”

The HPFB takes volunteer groups up to 30-35 and individuals who would like to help as well. To sign up to volunteer, click here.

Click here to make a donation to the HPFB.