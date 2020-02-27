High Plains Food Bank looks to community for egg carton donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are a lot of items that can be donated to the High Plains Food Bank. Around Easter time, there is something else that the food bank said helps feed food-insecure families in a good way.

“We continuously have a need for egg cartons probably in the neighborhood of 200 to 250 cases per week,” Tina Brohlin, Communications Manager for High Plains Food Bank, explained. “Anytime you go to a grocery store and a carton breaks those are not sale-able so our retail partners are very good about donating that part to us. We’re able to sort through them salvage the good eggs.”

While the food bank turns those bad eggs into good ones, they look to the community to help them repackage.

“We have an ongoing number of people donate constantly we have several large businesses that will donate their egg cartons back to us as well as several churches very faithfully,” Bhrohlin explained.

“The community has been so supportive of our egg carton needs that we actually haven’t had to purchase egg cartons for repackaging since 2014 and we estimate that save the food bank, back then, $4,000 to $5,000 but now it’s upwards.”

With the Easter holiday coming up, Brohlin’s hoping to keep that same momentum.

“It’s a great time to remind everybody as you’re preparing for Easter now’s the time to hold on to those cartons because every dollar the food bank saves allows us to provide four more meals to neighbors in need,” said Brohlin.

