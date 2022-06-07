AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The High Plains Food Bank announced that they are in need of volunteers.

Below is a statement from their website:

“Roll up your sleeves and help fight local hunger by donating your time and energy! We are in desperate need of volunteers to provide critical support in alleviating hunger in the Texas Panhandle. Before the pandemic, volunteers provided more than 50-thousand hours of help to the food bank annually. However, volunteer support plummeted 64% to less than 18-thousand volunteer hours during a prolonged pandemic that catapulted a growing number of neighbors into food insecurity.”

The High Plains Food bank stated that staff are required to wear face masks in community areas. Face masks are optional, but encouraged for guests and volunteers.

To find out about volunteer opportunities, or to register, visit the High Plains Food Bank Website.