AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank said it is in need of volunteers.

Tess Matthews, the Community Engagement Coordinator of the High Plains Food Bank, said they need volunteers in the food bank’s warehouse to sort products and pack.

Matthews said the food bank serves 29 counties. Matthews said they have seen a good turnout in December.

“Next week and through January, we’ll see like a real lull, so we are just going to need people come out and help volunteer,” said Matthews.

She said they have shifts all through the week Monday through Saturday and Matthews added that they love it when big groups come in.