High Plains Food Bank hosts a commodity supplemental food program registration and distribution event in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank hosted Dumas’ Commodity Supplemental Food Program registration and distribution, July 8.

Dumas Education and Social Ministries operates the Food Pantry in Dumas.

The event on July 8 was to help sign up low-income seniors for the program to help provide supplemental Food assistance.

“When COVID hit our food pantry went crazy when people were really needing food then and that’s when the High Plains Food Bank helped us out tremendously,” said Lisa Hatley, DESM Coordinator.

The new program is thanks to a partnership between the Dumas Education and Social Ministries and the High Plains Food Bank.

The event was held at the Dumas Education and Social Ministries at 915 South Maddox in Dumas and to qualify seniors must meet the USDA income eligibility guidelines and be 60 years old or older.

Those who qualify were able to take home a box of food that day.

DESM said they are able to hand out 10,000 pounds of food each month.