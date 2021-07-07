High Plains Food Bank hosting Dumas’ Commodity Supplemental Food Program registration and distribution

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank is hosting Dumas’ Commodity Supplemental Food Program registration and distribution, July 8.

The new program is thanks to a partnership between the Dumas Education and Social Ministries and the High Plains Food Bank.

The program will help assist low-oncome seniors in Moore County.

The event will be held at the Dumas Education and Social Ministries at 915 South Maddox in Dumas.

To qualify seniors must meet the USDA income eligibility guidelines and be 60 years old or older.

Those who qualify will be able to take home a box of food that day.