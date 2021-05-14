High Plains Food Bank host the Kids Café Golf Classic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The High Plains Food Bank hosted the Kids Café Golf Classic at Ross Rogers Golf Complex.

The HPFB said the tournament raises critical funds for the Kids Café.

“This tournament is crucial for us every year but even more so this year with what we’ve come across but we’ve had a great turnout we’ve raised about $95,000,” said Zak Wilson, Executive Director, High Plains Food Bank.

According to Wilson, the food bank provides daily healthy meals for kids who are at risk for food insecurity.