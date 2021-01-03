High Plains Food Bank holds first Tyson food box distribution of the new year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday over at the Bethesda Outreach Center was the first High Plains Food Bank Tyson food box distribution of the new year.

Andrea Johnson, assistant director of the High Plains Food Bank said they have done five of these food box distributions, except for in October when the food bank had to temporally shut its doors due to COVID-19.

Johnson said they have a set number of boxes of 250, with a maximum of two boxes per family.

She said this is done to make sure the food bank is hitting different families every month.

She said they hope to do more, especially as lines of cars continue to stretch far as families wait at each food box giveaway.

“Over the next six months, what we hope to do is maybe see a couple of new families come out. Maybe see potential Tyson employees, since most of them house kind of in this area and continue to do, to feed families that are in need,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the food box program will end in July.

In the boxes are a variety of canned protein, canned vegetables, 10 pounds of potatoes, and 10 pounds of beef.

Johnson said this box is meant to supplement and can last a month.

Johnson added that the food box distribution is first come, first serve and there is no prerequisite needed. But it is for those that truly need food assistance.